TRON (TRX) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $402.06 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,386,671,529 coins and its circulating supply is 92,386,670,559 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.