Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,152. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.