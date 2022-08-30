Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 469,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

