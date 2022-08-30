Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00134832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087282 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

