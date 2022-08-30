Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 285 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $420,772 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

