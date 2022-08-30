Lethean Price Down 32% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $101,571.33 and approximately $14.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.21 or 0.07767744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00737634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00583073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTHNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.