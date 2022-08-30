Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

