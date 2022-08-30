Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 2,494 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,087,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.