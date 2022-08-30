Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $488.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.61 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

