Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

