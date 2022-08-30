Tellor (TRB) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $54.87 million and approximately $34.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $32.21 or 0.00157930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00134832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087282 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

