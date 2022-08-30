Spaceswap MILK2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,733.46 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 55% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $193,733.46 and approximately $51,099.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00813620 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
