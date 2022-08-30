Hancock Whitney Corp Has $576,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 172.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.2 %

Lumentum stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

