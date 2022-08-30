Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches One Day Volume of $407,587.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006252 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $407,587.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00134832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087282 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

