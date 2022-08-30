Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

