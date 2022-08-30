Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.45 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $73.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00031647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00813620 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,878,828 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
