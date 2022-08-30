Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.45 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $73.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00031647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00813620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,878,828 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

