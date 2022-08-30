Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $2.46

Firo (FIRO) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00012040 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $28.09 million and $28.25 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.21 or 0.07767744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00737634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00583073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,438,887 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

