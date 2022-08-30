Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.00% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after buying an additional 261,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 1,178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

