Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

