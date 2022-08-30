Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,215,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

