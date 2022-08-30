Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

