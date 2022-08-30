Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $55,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $213.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

