Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.02 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Shares of TSCO opened at $190.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

