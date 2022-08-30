Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 485.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IP opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

