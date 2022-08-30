Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 152,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

