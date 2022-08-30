Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,097 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of AMP opened at $271.14 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

