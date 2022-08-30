Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

NYSE AVY opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

