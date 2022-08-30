Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

