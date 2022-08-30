Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SSNC opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

