Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $409.16 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.