Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $13,447,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH stock opened at $344.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.