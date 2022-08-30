Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

