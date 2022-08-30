Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,432,000 after acquiring an additional 281,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

