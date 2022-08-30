Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 772 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

