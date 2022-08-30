Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 772 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.