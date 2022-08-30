Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.93 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of NortonLifeLock worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

