Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 3.08% of Despegar.com worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Despegar.com by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.