PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PVH by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.