Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Synaptics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

