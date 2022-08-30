Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $145,200.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

