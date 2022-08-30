Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $257,837.78 and approximately $585.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00208512 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

