Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $43.45 million and $1.67 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028214 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000216 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00082945 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 908,761,171 coins and its circulating supply is 806,123,389 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

