Kambria Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,793.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kambria has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

