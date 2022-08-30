Indexed Finance Reaches Market Cap of $193,757.48 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $193,757.48 and approximately $358.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00813620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

