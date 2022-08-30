TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $697,024.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00160344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00134832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033060 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

