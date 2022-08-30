Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Catalent Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

