Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2022 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2022 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – ReWalk Robotics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2022 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 284,794 shares of company stock worth $285,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

