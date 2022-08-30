Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $55.25

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $55.25 or 0.00270923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $470.54 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,055,831 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

