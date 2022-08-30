Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $55.25

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $55.25 or 0.00270923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $470.54 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026393 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000384 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,055,831 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
