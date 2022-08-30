Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.42% of Independence Realty Trust worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
