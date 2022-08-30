Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.42% of Independence Realty Trust worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.