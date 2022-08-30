Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 336 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 139.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 874.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 11.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $3,268,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk Price Performance

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.