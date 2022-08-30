Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 719,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,686,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

